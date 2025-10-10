Namo Bharat services to start early on Sunday for UPPCS exam

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) In view of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPCS) preliminary examination scheduled for October 12, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced changes in Namo Bharat train timings.

According to a statement, the Namo Bharat services between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South will begin earlier than usual -- at 6 am instead of 8 am -- to facilitate the candidates appearing in the exam. The services will continue to operate till 10 pm.

The adjustment has been made to ensure smooth travel for the candidates and other passengers on the day of the examination, the NCRTC said, adding that the information is being shared in advance for commuters' convenience. PTI SHB RC