Namo Bharat Station launches convenience stores to enhance passenger amenities

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Namo Bharat Station has introduced convenience stores to enhance passenger amenities which will be open around the clock.

According to a statement, these stores will cater to travellers' daily needs, offering groceries, snacks, beverages, and personal care products.

The first of these stores has been opened at Ghaziabad station, providing a range of essential products all in one place, it stated.

"Commuters, including working professionals and students, can easily access fresh snacks and quick meals during their journey," it read.

Digital payment options have also been integrated to ensure a seamless shopping experience. Plans are in place to expand these stores to other stations along the corridor, it mentioned.

Beyond this initiative, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been actively enhancing passenger facilities at Namo Bharat stations, it stated.

Several food and beverage outlets, including Amul, NescafÃ©, Coca-Cola, and Italian Box, have already been introduced at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar stations, it said.

To maintain cleanliness, an advanced robotic cleaning system has recently been introduced at Ghaziabad station, it added.

Currently, Namo Bharat services are operational across 11 stations along a 55 km stretch from New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, to Meerut South.