Namo Bharat train, Meerut metro to be highlighted in 2027 UP Assembly polls: BJP

Meerut (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Following the launch of the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro projects, the BJP on Sunday indicated that it would highlights these projects in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Party leaders said the projects related to modern connectivity and urban transportation would strengthen the politics of development, while opposition parties raised questions over public accessibility, fares and basic priorities.

BJP MP from Meerut, Arun Govil, told PTI, "It is the responsibility of the government and the party to bring whatever development and progress is made to the public. Projects like Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are milestones for the region. Improved connectivity will increase business, education and employment opportunities." National vice president of the BJP and Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee said, "Development has a long-term impact, and voters feel it. Operating the Namo Bharat train and Metro is a major achievement." Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Shahid Manzoor (MLA) said the government should also improve facilities for general class passengers and those travelling in crowded trains.

"The benefits of development are meaningful only when they reach a wider audience," he said.

Senior Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh expressed concern over the fare structure, saying, "If fares are high, the middle class, students and lower income groups may be deprived of regular use." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train from the Shatabdi Nagar station here, giving a fillip to high-speed inter-city travel and swift intra-city movement.

From there, the prime minister also undertook a metro ride to Meerut South station.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the entire 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and inaugurated the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), including the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With a design speed of 180 kmph, Namo Bharat is India's first regional rapid transit system. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

The Meerut Metro will be India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. The metro will cover the entire stretch in about 30 minutes, with all scheduled stoppages en route.

The seamless integration of Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro on the same infrastructure will ensure high-speed inter-city travel and swift intra-city movement, setting a benchmark for integrated urban and regional transit in the country. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG