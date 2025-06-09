Namo Bharat train, metro services to improve Meerut's connectivity with Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The expansion of the Namo Bharat train service and introduction of metro services in Meerut are set to provide a major boost to the city’s industrial landscape and enhance connectivity with the National Capital Region (NCR), the NCRTC said in a statement.

The Namo Bharat semi-high-speed rail corridor, currently operational between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, will extend deeper into the city with the addition of new stations such as Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul.

Local metro services will also be launched within Meerut, offering faster and more convenient travel options.

Industrial hubs like Partapur and Rithani, which house several manufacturing units, are expected to benefit from improved market access and worker mobility due to enhanced rail connectivity.

While Namo Bharat trains will not halt at every station within Meerut, metro services will be available at key locations, including Partapur and Rithani, connecting them to major city centres.

The next Namo Bharat station after Meerut South will be Shatabdi Nagar, followed by Begumpul -- an important area in the heart of the city.

The metro will operate along a 23-kilometre corridor from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot, with 11 stations under construction and nearing completion. These include both elevated and underground stations, with Meerut Central, Bhaisali, and Begumpul being underground.

A three-coach metro train will run at a maximum speed of 120 kilometre per hour, making Meerut Metro the fastest in the country. Notably, the same tracks and infrastructure will be used by both metro and Namo Bharat trains -- an innovation being implemented for the first time in India, it said.

The enhanced connectivity is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters between Meerut and Delhi, and reduce travel time to the nearest international airport in the national capital.

Surrounding areas along the Namo Bharat corridor will be developed under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The expansion is also expected to generate employment in the region, with residents likely to benefit from both direct and indirect job opportunities as the full corridor nears completion, it added.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains operate across a 55-kilometre stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 11 stations.

Once fully operational, the network will include stations at Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram, and Modipuram Depot.

Among these, four -- Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram -- will serve both metro and Namo Bharat trains, with the latter capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 kmph, it said. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ