Namo Bharat train services to start 2 hours early on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi: Namo Bharat train will start its operation two hours early than usual at 6 am on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the NCRTC said in a statement.

Trains will be operated with increased frequency, it said.

According to the statement, train services on the operational section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday, operating from 6 am instead of the usual 8 am.

It will continue until 10 pm. Generally, Namo Bharat train services operate from 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, it stated.

Trains will run with increased frequency throughout the day to accommodate the anticipated higher passenger volume, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all, the statement said.