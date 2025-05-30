Namo Bharat trains equipped with advanced 'passenger control mode' button to open doors

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) In a first in India, Namo Bharat trains, operating on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, are equipped with an advanced system where doors open only when a button is pressed by the commuter, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

This 'passenger control mode' helps retain the cool air inside the coaches to enhance passenger convenience and significantly reduces energy consumption, it said.

The Namo Bharat trains are providing commuters with a comfortable and energy-efficient travel experience through several modern features, including air-conditioning designed for Indian summers and a selective door opening system, the statement said.

Each coach has two high-capacity HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) units, which work together to maintain an internal temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius. The system is adaptable to different seasons, ensuring passengers stay comfortable whether it is summer, winter or monsoon, it stated.

"This feature comes as a welcome relief, especially during peak summer months when road commuters often face heat and dust. The clean, climate-controlled environment inside the Namo Bharat trains is proving to be a preferred option for students, office-goers, women and senior citizens alike," it said.

To ensure uninterrupted cooling, the AC systems undergo regular maintenance, with filters cleaned routinely. At the station level, platforms are open and well-ventilated to allow natural airflow. Additionally, premium lounges are fitted with large fans for added comfort and commuters have access to clean and purified drinking water free of cost, it stated.

The semi-high-speed trains currently run along a 55-km stretch from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South, covering 11 stations -- New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar (underground), Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South.

The NCRTC is working to operationalise the full Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor within the stipulated timeline later this year, it added.