Namo Bharat trains: Overhead Equipment on New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan route charged

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Overhead Equipment (OHE) between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been successfully charged at 25 kV, paving the way for train operations on this stretch.

OHE refers to the system of overhead wires and supporting infrastructure that supplies electric power to trains. It ensures a continuous flow of electricity, allowing electric trains to run smoothly, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

This newly electrified four-km section will draw power from the Sarai Kale Khan Receiving Substation (RSS), which gets 66 kV of electricity and distributes it as 25 kV for train movement and 33 kV for station operations.

NCRTC has partnered with Delhi Transco Limited and the Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) to facilitate this. For now, power is being supplied through the Ghaziabad RSS, it added.

The 25-kV high-voltage supply reaches the OHE through a network of poles and cantilevers. These overhead wires are specifically designed to support the high-speed operations of the Namo Bharat trains, which are capable of reaching speeds of up to 180 kmph, it stated.

The OHE system on this corridor is built to handle both frequent services and high-speed operations efficiently, the statement said.

The Sarai Kale Khan station is one of the most significant points on the corridor and will act as a central hub for train operations across all three priority corridors under Phase-1, it read.

It features four tracks and six platforms — the highest among all stations on the route. To support smooth passenger flow, it is equipped with five entry and exit gates, several staircases, 14 lifts and 18 escalators.

The station spans 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width and stands 15 metres tall, offering a spacious layout for effective crowd management, it stated.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operating between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 55 km and serving 11 stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. PTI SHB SHB KSS KSS