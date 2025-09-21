'Namo Marathon' held in Srinagar to raise awareness about drug abuse

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) As part of the ongoing 'Sewa Parv', the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP organised a 'Namo Marathon' here on Sunday to raise awareness about drug abuse.

The marathon was held from the Zabarwan Park to Makai Point along the banks of the Dal lake. Scores of members of the BJP, led by senior party leaders, took part in the event.

Speaking to reporters, BJP's general secretary organisation, J-K Ashok Koul, said similar marathons were held across the country.

“Namo Yuva Run, a marathon, was organised across the country. Since September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sewa programmes have been underway and will continue till October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary,” he said.

Koul further said, the theme of the run is 'Nasha Muqt Bharat' and 'Nasha Muqt J-K'.

"We want drug-free youth. The theme is the same across the country to make Nasha Muqt Bharat (drugs-free India), and Nasha Muqt J-K. We want youth to get rid of drugs and stay away from them. We want to raise awareness about drug abuse," he added.

Sewa Parv is a national initiative to celebrate the spirit of Seva (service) as the truest form of patriotism, contributing to the end goal of Viksit Bharat. PTI SSB SMV SMV DV DV