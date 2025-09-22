'Namo Netra Sanjeevani Arogya' campaign underway in Latur; 29 eye camps held

Latur, Sep 22 (PTI) The 'Namo Netra Sanjeevani Arogya' campaign launched on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and set to run till Gandhi Jayanti has seen 29 eye camps being organised in Latur district, officials said on Monday.

The government campaign aims to provide free eye check-ups and medicines as well as perform cataract surgeries to more than 10 lakh persons across Maharashtra, they added.

"Plans have been drawn up for 21 cataract surgery camps in government hospitals, while charitable hospitals are also extending support with free eye check-ups and surgeries. So far, 29 eye camps have been organized in the district, screening 1,533 patients," he said.

Of these, 250 have been referred for further treatment, 334 diagnosed with vision issues are being provided spectacles, and 113 successful cataract surgeries have already been performed, the official said.

"Daily screenings are being conducted at rural, sub-district, and general hospitals by ophthalmology officers, while outreach camps in villages ensure farmers, laborers, and elderly women benefit from free treatment. Institutions like Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, IMA, Maharashtra Medical Council, municipal bodies etc are taking part," he said. PTI COR BNM