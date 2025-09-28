Namo Run is PM's vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the Namo Run is more than a race; it is a people's movement to realise Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi'.

She said that the run symbolises a new India, a strong Delhi, and unwavering dedication to public service.

As part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' and to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a special 'Namo Run' took place across Delhi. The run began from 15 different locations and concluded at Central Park in Connaught Place.

Welcoming the participants, Gupta said the event showcased the energy, determination, and spirit of Delhi's youth in contributing to nation-building.

Over 7,500 children and young people enthusiastically joined the run, held under the banner of 'Viksit Delhi'.

Gupta said the Namo Run is more than a race; it is a people's movement to realise Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi' (Developed India, Developed Delhi).

The chief minister emphasised that India can only become self-reliant and developed if young people work hard and play an active role in nation-building.

She also remembered the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country at just 23, inspiring future generations to take responsibility for the nation. PTI SLB HIG