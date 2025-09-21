'Namo Yuva Run' flagged off in Kurukshetra and Gurugram

Kurukshetra/Gurugram, Sep 21 (PTI) The ‘Namo Yuva Run’ was flagged off in Kurukshetra and Gurugram in Haryana on Sunday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

While Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the marathon in Kurukshetra, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Gurugram.

Addressing the participants, Saini said this marathon is not merely a five-km race, but a march for the country's progress, instilling in every youth the spirit of dedication, perseverance, and hard work.

The CM also joined the marathon, running alongside the participants.

Saini said the BJP government has honoured the youth's abilities by ensuring merit-based recruitment and given 1.80 lakh government jobs to them in the last 10 years.

Highlighting the larger vision behind the Namo Yuva Run, he said that such initiatives not only bring people together but also serve as a great source of inspiration.

Saini said the PM's leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the nation, has given citizens the dream of a "New India”. The vision of a "developed India" is one where every citizen is empowered, every youth has access to employment, and the economy asserts a strong global presence.

Initiatives such as Make in India, Vocal for Local, Digital India, Startup India, and Skill India are propelling the nation to new heights, he said.

True development comes only when all sectors and citizens work together, skill development and youth empowerment remain at the core of this progress, he said, urging the youth to work collectively for the vision of "Developed India, developed Haryana." Underlining the establishment of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University in Palwal to educate and train youth in modern, employment-oriented subjects, Saini said under the Haryana Skill Development Mission, more than 1.10 lakh youth have been trained to become self-reliant.

He added that promoting industries is essential for generating employment opportunities for skilled youth, and to this end, a separate MSME Department has been set up to accelerate the growth of MSMEs in the state.

As India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for startups and research, a new Startup Policy has been introduced in Haryana, under which financial and technical assistance is offered to the youth, the CM said.

Around 9,500 youth-led startups have been established in the state so far, he added.

In today's era of globalisation, many young people aspire to work abroad but often fall prey to fraudulent agents. To safeguard their interests, the government has established the Department of Foreign Cooperation, which facilitates education and employment opportunities overseas, Saini mentioned.

Highlighting accomplishments of athletes in Haryana, he said they fill every citizen with pride by consistently excelling in international events.

At last year's Paris Olympics, athletes from Haryana won four of the six medals for the country, while three players from the state were part of India's bronze medal-winning hockey team, the CM added, adding that the medal-winning athletes are being honoured with cash awards of up to Rs 6 crore, along with government jobs.

India is the mother of democracy, and the greater the participation of youth in democratic processes, the brighter the future for the nation and the state, Saini stated.

He urged the youth to play an active role in politics so that modern, progressive leadership can emerge, bringing an end to dynasty and nepotism-driven politics.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal said that Kurukshetra is among the 75 districts of the country where youth have set a new benchmark by registering in large numbers for the Namo Yuva Run.

The marathon's aim is to spread awareness among young people about the importance of sports and to discourage drug addiction, he said.

In Gurugram, Union Minister Khattar flagged off the Namo Yuva Run from Laser Valley Parking, and urged the participants and citizens to take the lead in building a drug-free society.

Over 10,000 people participated in the marathon, an official said.

Khattar said that addiction destroys an individual's potential and weakens society. If youth stay away from drugs and focus on education, sports, and skill development, not only will their own future be secure, but the entire society will progress.

The Union minister stated that nearly 65 per cent of India's population today consists of youth, which is the nation's biggest strength. Through this, every district and state of the country can achieve new heights of development.

He said alongside hard work, staying healthy is equally important. For this, every individual must adopt yoga in daily life.

"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached," Citing Swami Vivekananda, Khattar said, today's youth, too, must draw inspiration from these words and move forward.

PM Modi launched the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' as a concrete step towards realising Mahatma Gandhi's dream of cleanliness, and in this mission, every section of society must contribute.

He further said that such programmes provide an important platform to foster the energy and talent of youth, convey a message of discipline and strengthen the spirit of nation-building.

Under the special nationwide campaign, blood donation camps and other activities are further spreading the message of public service and social awareness, he added.

Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh said a special nationwide campaign is being organised from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate PM Modi's birthday.

At the gathering, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam said the 'Namo Yuva Run' is an important link in instilling discipline, endurance and patience in the youth. PTI COR SUN ANM NB