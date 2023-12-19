'Namocracy' in all its tyranny coming to light: Cong after fresh suspension of MPs

New Delhi: A "complete purge" is being executed to ensure the passage of "draconian bills" without any meaningful debate in the new Parliament, the Congress claimed on Tuesday, dubbing it as "'Namocracy' in all its tyranny".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this was being done so that the BJP MP "who facilitated the entry of the two intruders" into the Lok Sabha on December 13 goes scot-free.

The opposition party's attack came soon after 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.

Ramesh underlined the suspension of the Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday to allege that "a complete purge is being executed so that draconian bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and so that the BJP MP who facilitated entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th goes scot-free".

"Today at least 50 more INDIA MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha alone! A complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and so that the BJP MP who facilitated entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th goes scot-free," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

'Namocracy' in all its tyranny is coming to light in the new Parliament, he said in Hindi.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

'INDIA' bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

Among the other MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha are Supriya Sule of the NCP, S Jagathrakshakan and DNV Senthil Kumar of the DMK, Giridhari Yadav of the JD(U), Danish Ali who has been suspended from the BSP and Sushil Kumar Rinku of AAP.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, while moving a motion for the suspension of the MPs, accused the protesting members of being "frustrated" over the recent assembly election results.

"INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13. They had agreed not to bring placards. They are frustrated with their loss, so taking such steps. These people will not come back in the House next time if this behaviour continues," Joshi said.

In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.