NAN corruption case: Ex-state law officer not to be held till Feb 28, Chhattisgarh govt tells SC

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court was on Friday informed by the Chhattisgarh government that it would not take any coercive steps against former advocate general Satish Chandra Verma in relation to the NAN scam case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, recorded the statement of state's deputy advocate general Ravi Sharma, who said Verma will not be arrested till February 28.

The top court issued notice to the Chhattisgarh government and sought its response by February 28.

The allegations against Verma in the FIR are that he helped Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam accused Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla in getting bail in the case.

The purported corruption case relates to the supply of low quality rice, grams, salt, etc., and several high profile persons including bureaucrats were arrested in the case.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for Verma submitted that he was hounded only because there was a change in dispensation and no offence whatsoever was made out on the basis of allegations.

Rohatgi said the allegation against his client was that he prepared a reply for the accused in the court, which helped them in getting bail in the case in 2019.

"The advocate general does not prepare a reply. He is being targeted because there is change in the government in the state. The bail was granted to the accused in 2019 and the state government has till now not challenged it and the order has attained finality," submitted Rohatgi.

Bail was granted to the accused in PMLA case related to the scam five years ago, which was challenged before the apex court and is pending here, he said.

Rohatgi said Verma was entitled to anticipatory bail as he was booked on the basis of WhatsApp chats with the co-accused in the case.

Sharma opposed the arguments saying he needed to bring some material on record and assured the court that the former advocate general won't be arrested till then.

The bench said it would grant some interim relief till the time the state filed a counter affidavit on Verma's plea.

Sharma requested the bench to record his statement and not pass any directions till then.

The bench recorded the statement and posted the hearing on February 28.

Verma has challenged the February 13 order of the high court denying him anticipatory bail in the case registered under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. The trial court previously dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.