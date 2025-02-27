Nanaji Deshmukh played key role in formation of Janata Party leading to first non-Cong govt: Shah

Chitrakoot (MP), Feb 27 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday said social reformer and politician late Nanaji Deshmukh played a crucial role in the formation of the Janata Party, which led to the formation of the first non-Congress government in the country in 1977.

He also hailed Deshmukh's contribution in different fields, saying some people leave a lasting impact and become the reason for change of an era.

The home minister was speaking during a function organised to pay tributes to Deshmukh, the recipient of the Bharat Ratna - the country's highest civilian award - on his 15th death anniversary.

"Nanaji, born in Maharashtra, worked as an RSS pracharak in Uttar Pradesh, and played a crucial role in the formation of the Janata Party and also in the merger of the Jana Sangh with other parties due to his nation-first approach, which led to the formation of the first non-Congress government," Shah said.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency in the country and attacked freedom, he said.

"But when there was speculation about what lies ahead without the Congress, Nanaji saheb stood up and played a crucial role in shaping the Janata Party which led to the formation of the first non-Congress government. When the opposition was shattered, the country stood up, leading to 19 months of struggle against the dictatorship and democracy won," Shah said.

After that, no one had the courage to impose Emergency in the country again, he added.

"Deshmukh was one of those who were opposed to Jawaharlal Nehru's policies as they were Western and lacked Indianisation," Shah said.

Shah said that after the BJP came to power at the Centre with majority, it started bringing to reality the dreams of erstwhile Bharatiya Jan Sangh's co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya that development should reach to the poorest of the poor, and Nanaji's vision of rural-centric development.

"In the last 10 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, 60 crore people have got houses, toilets, free ration and free health coverage of Rs 5 lakh. PM Modi ensured Bharat Ratna to Nanaji after BJP came to power. Nanaji was a votary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak's nationalism and Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj," he said.

Both Upadhyaya and Deshmukh were born in 1916, Shah said, adding that former President APJ Abdul Kalam described Deshmukh as "rashtra rishi".

Shah said, "The life of some people leaves an impact not only for years but for ages and they become the reason for the change of an era. Nanaji Deshmukh is one of those great personalities." Recalling Deshmukh's contribution in the fields of art, politics, industries and service sector, Shah said he left an indelible impact in all these areas.

Deshmukh had contested and won the Lok Sabha election from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh in 1977. After his victory, he had also met his rival - a Maharani of erstwhile royal family from the region - and sought her cooperation in the development of the constituency, Shah added.

On the occasion, Shah also inaugurated a newly renovated Ram Darshan complex.

According to Shah, Lord Rama spent a major part of his exile in Chitrakoot.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also spoke during the event. PTI LAL MAS NP