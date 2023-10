Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) The family of Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen on Tuesday denied that economist Amartya Sen has died.

Earlier, several people had posted on X that the renowned economist had died.

“It is fake news. I have just spent a week with him in our family home in Cambridge. He is absolutely fine, teaching two courses a week, as healthy as always,” the economist’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen told PTI. PTI SCH NN