Nanded administration launches crackdown on illegal sand mining

Nanded, Nov 13 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has launched an operation against illegal sand excavation, resulting in the destruction of equipment used in the illicit activity, an official said on Thursday.

The operation involved destroying four dredging machines, used to extract sand from a riverbed, by using gelatin explosives and burning 20 rafts used for sand transportation. The estimated value of the properties destroyed by the administration was around Rs 24 lakh, said an official release.

A revenue department patrol team, on duty to prevent illegal sand excavation in the Wahegaon area of Nanded district, intercepted four machines engaged in illegal sand mining, and subsequently destroyed them, it said.

Tehsil Officer Sanjay Warkad issued a strong warning, emphasizing the administration will take increasingly severe action against those involved in illegal sand excavation and transportation.

In addition to filing criminal charges against the culprits, necessary proceedings, including action under the MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities) Act, will be initiated if required, the release added. PTI AW RSY