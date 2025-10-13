Nanded administration to provide bullocks from gaushalas to flood-hit farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) In a bid to help flood-affected farmers, the administration in Maharashtra's Nanded will provide them with bullocks housed in gaushalas in the district on the condition that they won't sell the cattle, an official said on Monday.

The administration has decided to help farmers who lost their bullocks in the rains and floods that lashed the region over the last few months, he said.

"Farmers can keep these bullocks as long as they want. Gaushalas have confirmed the availability of 125 bullocks that can be used for farming. Farmers, however, cannot sell or give the cattle to others on any condition. They can only return it to the gaushalas," collector Rahul Kardile told PTI.

Farmers who have suffered losses in floods and natural calamities in the district since April this year will be covered in this scheme, he said, adding that the exact number of farmers availing this scheme is yet to be finalised.

According to officials, farmers have to submit an affidavit stating that they won't sell the bullocks procured from gaushalas. PTI AW ARU