Nanded collector seeks all-round coordination to make district child marriage-free

Nanded, Nov 13 (PTI) Achieving the goal of child marriage-free Nanded district requires responsibility, coordination and dedication from every department, Collector Rahul Kardile said on Thursday.

At a meeting organized jointly by District Women and Child Development Department, UNICEF, SBC Mumbai, and the district administration, he instructed officials to implement strong and effective measures to prevent child marriages.

"Every department, including Panchayat, Education, Integrated Child Development, Health, Women and Child Development, and UMED, must work in close coordination. There is need to conduct continuous awareness campaigns through schools, anganwadis, gram panchayats, and social organizations to educate people about the legal and social consequences of child marriage," he added.

Kardile asked officials to prepare lists of religious places, marriage halls, priests, moulvis, goldsmiths, decorators, and photographers, and involve them in the awareness drive.

During the meeting, the Collector reviewed the functioning of Child Protection Unit, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, Sakhi One Stop Centre, and the special cell established to provide protection to inter-caste and inter-religious couples.