Nanded cops use drone to bust sand mining racket; items worth Rs 1 cr seized, 19 booked

Nanded, Nov 13 (PTI) Nanded rural police used drone surveillance to bust an illegal sand mining racket operating from the Godavari riverbed, leading to seizure of machinery and material worth more than Rs 1 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The action was taken under a special drive called 'Flush Out', the official added.

"The operation under inspector Omkant Chincholkar used drone surveillance to trace hidden engines and apprehend those involved in the sand mafia network. The action took place between 5 am and noon in Kaleshwar, Vishnupuri, Markad, Pimpalgaon, Bhangi Vahegaon, Gangabet and Kallal along the Godavari river," he said.

"Police teams equipped with boats, fuel, and drones raided the river stretch, where several labourers were found illegally excavating sand using boats, rafts, and mechanical engines. The seized property includes seven engines worth Rs 21 lakh, 109 rafts worth Rs 54.5 lakh, three boats worth Rs 21 lakh, 32 iron drums, 19 plastic drums, 39 iron pipes, 45 brass sand heaps, baskets, and tools, totalling over Rs 1 crore," he said.

Some equipment was destroyed on-site to prevent reuse, the official said.

"A total of 19 individuals have been named in the case, comprising nine labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and 10 owners from various villages in Nanded district. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Land Revenue Act," the official said. PTI COR BNM