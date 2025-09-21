Nanded farmers to get 100 pc crop loss relief; Rs 553 cr payout begins Sep 22: Minister

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Nanded has become the first district in Maharashtra to secure 100 per cent compensation for crop losses caused by heavy rains and natural calamities, state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne has said.

The distribution of relief amounting to Rs 553.48 crore will begin from Monday, he added.

An additional Rs 20.81 crore has been sanctioned for eroded and silt-affected lands. Lists of farmers impacted by crop losses are being uploaded on the government portal through a special drive, and the sanctioned amount will be directly credited into their bank accounts, Bharne said in a statement.

"Nanded is the first district where farmers, whose crops have been affected due to heavy rains, will get 100 per cent relief," he said.

Crops over 648,533 hectares were damaged, affecting nearly 7.74 lakh farmers, according to the district data.

About 86 per cent of the total Kharif sowing area was hit by incessant rains. Major losses were reported in soybean, cotton, tur, moong, urad, jowar, vegetables, turmeric, and banana crops.

Compensation has been fixed at Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for horticulture crops.

The government is working on a war footing to ensure maximum assistance reaches farmers, the minister said.

Earlier, in the first phase, the government sanctioned Rs 73.54 crore for crop damage during June and July across Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Hingoli, Solapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Under the second phase of relief measures for crop losses due to heavy rains since August, compensation for Nanded has been cleared, and for other districts, it will be announced soon, Bharne said. PTI MR GK