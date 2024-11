Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP candidate Santukrao Hambarde was leading by 3,818 votes in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll after completion of 25 rounds of counting.

He is up against Ravindra Chavan, whose father and sitting MP Vasant Chavan's death necessitated the bypoll.

The turnout in the bypoll, held on November 20 along with the assembly polls, was 67.81 per cent, a rise of 7 per cent from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI AW BNM