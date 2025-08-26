Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat train gateway to Marathwada's prosperity: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday flagged off the Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat train, describing it as a gateway to prosperity for the Marathwada region.

The CM flagged off the train via video conference from the state secretariat in Mumbai, while a formal programme was held at Nanded railway station.

Highlighting Nanded's significance as a major pilgrimage centre for the Sikh community, Fadnavis said the new service would provide devotees and other travellers with a fast, comfortable and safe journey.

Fadnavis said the state government was prioritising modern connectivity to overcome Marathwada's backwardness.

"With Vande Bharat, Nanded has come closer to the state capital Mumbai, opening doors of prosperity for the region," he said.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Indian Railways was witnessing a transformation.

"The indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat trains, equipped with modern amenities, comparable to those in advanced nations, symbolise this progress," he said.

The CM noted that the travel time between Mumbai and Nanded, a distance of 610 km, would now be reduced to about 9 to 9.5 hours.

Earlier operational till Jalna, the Vande Bharat service has now been extended to Nanded. The train's passenger capacity has also been increased from 500 to 1,440, with coaches expanded from 8 to 20.

Fadnavis also congratulated the people of Marathwada on the launch.

The Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the first Vande Bharat train connecting Marathwada's Nanded with the state capital Mumbai, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

It covers 610 km in 9 hours and 30 minutes, significantly reducing the travel time compared to other trains.

It is a fully air-conditioned day travel with speed, safety and comfort, linking major tourist and religious destinations.

The service operates six days a week, except Wednesdays from Nanded and Thursdays from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

It is beneficial for regular commuters, devotees, officials and traders, and facilitates easier travel to major tourist and pilgrimage centres, the statement said. PTI MR GK