Nanded police launch awareness drive on cyber safety, sexual offences

Nanded (Maharashtra), Oct 16 (PTI) The Nanded police have launched a series of initiatives to raise awareness among students about cyber safety and protection against sexual offences, officials said.

The 'Mission Sahyog' covers various initiatives aimed at public awareness and safety, they said.

Among these, 'Mission Nirbhaya' focuses on educating school students about cyber safety, safe use of social media, traffic discipline, self-defence, legal awareness (including the Arms Act, eve-teasing, and ragging laws), understanding good and bad touch, the dangers of narcotic substances, and moral values, a police release said on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, the cyber police personnel visited an educational institute here on Wednesday and conducted an interactive session for students on cybercrime, drug abuse and its consequences, road safety, and protection of women and children.

Similarly, 'Mission Samadhan' aims to enhance the safety of women and girl students through a QR code-based complaint registration system, the release said.

The mission also includes special guidance and training sessions. In the final phase, a national-level panel discussion will be held featuring subject and faculty experts, it said.

The guidance sessions aim to train nearly 50,000 students from city coaching institutes and classes. Additionally, 10,000 college and postgraduate students, 20,000 school and college students, and about 1,500 teachers will be trained, the release said.

Special training sessions will also be conducted for around 5,000 girls and children in self-defence. To ensure timely investigation of sexual offence cases, 2,000 police personnel and government lawyers will receive specialised training, it said.

Separate awareness programmes for parents and families will also be organised. In the first phase, the initiative is expected to directly benefit nearly one lakh participants, with a second phase planned for rural areas, the release added. PTI COR GK