Nanded police range office secures top rank in 150-day E-Governance Reforms Programme

Nanded, Jan 27 (PTI) The Nanded Police Range Office has secured the first place in Maharashtra in the state government's 150-day E-Governance Reforms Programme.

The initiative was launched on May 7 last year to bring comprehensive improvements in government offices, aiming to make administration more citizen-friendly, efficient, transparent and technology-driven. The programme period was later extended up to January 10 this year, an official said.

Key focus areas included website modernisation, integration with the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal, and implementation of the e-Office system, data dashboards, social media integration, service delivery through WhatsApp, and the development of innovative web applications.

As part of the reforms, the Nanded police range's website was redesigned to enhance security and public accessibility, while integrating various government schemes and services. Timely grievance redressal through the Aaple Sarkar portal, paperless and faster file disposal via the e-Office system, and accurate real-time data presentation through interactive dashboards have significantly improved administrative decision-making. The use of WhatsApp for service delivery has further strengthened internal coordination and citizen communication.

The Range Office also developed an AI-based application named 'Samvedana' for handling application inquiries. The system enables complainants to provide feedback after completion of inquiries, supported by a dedicated Feedback Cell at the Deputy Inspector General's office.

Additionally, the 'Eagle Eye: Crime Investigation Monitoring System' has been introduced to closely track criminal investigations across the range.

After the programme concluded on January 10, performance assessments were first conducted by the Director General of Police's office, which shortlisted four police range offices. The final evaluation was then carried out by the Quality Council of India.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shahaji Umap credited the achievement to the collective efforts of police officers, staff, ministerial employees, and technical partners.