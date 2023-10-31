Nanded SP injured in stone pelting by mob during Maratha quota agitation

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Nanded district Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate sustained injury in stone pelting during a demonstration staged by supporters of the Maratha quota demand on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The incident took place in Kushnoor area of the district where hundreds of Maratha activists had gathered demanding reservation for the community, he said.

Kokate appealed to the agitators to maintain peace but stones were hurled at him and he sustained injury to his hand, the official said.

At least 40 persons were detained in connection with the incident, he added.

The agitation of the Maratha community has intensified and taken a violent turn in some parts of Maharashtra after activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike for the reservation demand on October 25. PTI DC KRK