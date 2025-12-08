Nanded teacher suspended for attending school in inebriated condition

Nanded, Dec 8 (PTI) A Zilla Parishad school teacher in Nanded was suspended on Monday for dancing inside a classroom in an inebriated condition, an official said.

A video of Anant Ramcharan Varma, attached to the ZP primary school in Shekapur in Mahur taluka, had gone viral on December 5, following which a inquiry was instituted by the education department.

"A report submitted by the Block Education Officer confirmed Varma was drunk. He has been suspended by Nanded ZP chief executive officer Meghna Kawli for breach of discipline and violation of provisions of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad District Services (Conduct) Rules 1967," the official said.

During the suspension period, Varma's headquarters will remain the primary education department of Nanded Zilla Parishad, the official added. PTI COR BNM