Nanded village with 1600 residents sees 15,570 birth-death entries; Somaiya seeks probe into 'scam'

Nanded, Feb 5 (PTI) A village with a population of 1600 in Maharashtra's Nanded district has seen more than 15,000 birth and death entries in the Central Civil Registration System (CRS) portal in 2025, prompting several leaders, including BJP's former MP Kirit Somaiya, to seek a detailed probe.

Savaleshwar in Kandhar tehsil here saw the recording of 15,570 delayed birth and death registrations in 2025 under the 'Add Old Event' category, despite a population of 1,666 as per the 2011 Census, its gram sevika Bhavana Kawale said on Thursday.

"I have registered only one birth entry, that too on the tehsildar's orders. The remaining entries appear suspicious. A police complaint is being filed and an inquiry is underway," Kawale added.

Somaiya, who visited Nanded during the day, told reporters this was a "new scam", adding the website may have been hacked.

"Such fraud has been detected in six locations in Uttar Pradesh and four in Maharashtra. Certificates ranging from 6,000 to 25,000 were issued within six months, far exceeding the local population. There may be involvement of a large gang from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. A comprehensive probe must be carried out," he said.

Somaiya said he has submitted a memorandum to the Nanded District Health Officer, Zilla Parishad CEO, and Kandhar Block Development Officer demanding a detailed investigation into such incidents, including at Savaleshwar.

Similar suspicious cases have also been reported from Sendur, Sani and Bhavani villages in Yavatmal district, and Ratale in Jalgaon district, raising concerns about a possible wider network, officials said. PTI COR BNM