Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A train had to take an unscheduled halt in Shahapur in Thane district after a minor fire broke out near one of its coaches on Saturday evening.

No one was hurt in the incident involving the Nandigram Express, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said.

"The train halted at Kasara signal in Shahapur taluka due to a fire near one of its coaches. The fire was put out soon after. No one was hurt. A probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM