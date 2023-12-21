Nandigram rail project held up due to lack of support from West Bengal government: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The 17-km long Deshpran-Nandigram new rail line project was kept in abeyance after getting sanctions in 2009-10 because of lack of support from the West Bengal government, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha.

“Deshpran-Nandigram new line project (17 km) was sanctioned in 2009-10. The project was kept in abeyance because of lack of support from the state government. Considering the needs of the area, work has been restarted in April, 2023,” Vaishnaw said in a written reply on Wednesday while responding to questions from TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari.

Adhikari questioned the minister on whether the Railway Board has given permission for West Bengal's Nandigram Rail Line project under the South Eastern Railway and the present status of the project.

Vaishnaw said that there has been a substantial increase in fund allocation for infrastructure and safety works since 2014 and commensurate commissioning of projects falling fully/partly in West Bengal.

He presented the budget allocation details, which suggest an increase with regard to annual budget allocation of 2013-14 is more than seven times in 2023-24. While in 2013-14, the budgetary outlay was Rs 1,604 crore, it was increased to Rs 1,1970 crore in 2023-24.

“During 2014-23, 1137 km (113 km new line, 151 km Gauge conversion and 873 km doubling) sections falling fully/partly in West Bengal have been commissioned at an average rate of 126.33 km per year,” Vaishnaw said.

When asked to inform the time by which the Deshpran-Nandigram new rail line project is proposed to be operationalised, he said, “Completion of railway project/s depends on various factors like quick land acquisition by the state government, forest clearance by officials of forest department, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of area, law and order situation in the area of project/s site, number of working months in a year for particular project site due to climatic conditions etc. and all these factors affect the completion time of the project(s), which is finally worked out at the completion stage.” PTI JP AS AS