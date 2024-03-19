Nandikotkuru YSRCP MLA Toguru Arthur quits ruling party to join Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada, March 19 (PTI) YSRCP MLA from Nandikotkuru constituency in Kurnool district Toguru Arthur quit the ruling party and joined the Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Arthur, who had worked as a marshal in the legislative assembly of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh won the 2019 assembly election under a YSRCP ticket.

“YSRCP Nandikotkuru MLA joined Congress. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila Reddy welcomed Arthur into the party by putting a party scarf on him,” an APCC press release said.

In the run-up to the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, Arthur is one of several leaders who have quit the ruling YSRCP. PTI STH ANE