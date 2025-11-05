Nandini ghee price increased by Rs 90 per litre

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Wednesday announced that it has increased the price of Nandini ghee by Rs 90 per litre, bringing it to Rs 700 per litre.

According to the KMF officials, the decision was taken owing to the increasing prices in the international market.

"Even globally, demand is pushing prices up. Our ghee rates remain among the lowest, and this revision is necessary to align with global market trends and maintain economic viability." Owing to the slash in GST slabs recently, the price of Nandini ghee had come down from Rs 640 per litre to Rs 610 per litre. PTI AMP KH