Nanguneri needs police station to prevent recurring caste-related violence: VCK

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday demanded an immediate establishment of a police station in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district to prevent recurring incidents of caste-related violence.

Speaking to reporters following a recent double murder in the area, the Chidambaram MP, said that a dedicated police station in the vicinity is essential to ensure the safety of the marginalised communities.

"I met with the affected people to offer my condolences. They raised a demand that a police station should be opened immediately in their area, noting that these problems have existed there for 40 to 70 years now," Thirumavalavan said.

He noted that the recent attack, which resulted in two deaths and several injuries, has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the local population to the "orchestrated assaults" by dominant groups.

Thirumavalavan stated that a permanent police station would act as a deterrent against anti social elements who incite communal and caste disharmony.

He further urged the state government to take proactive measures beyond temporary deployments and establish a full fledged station to provide round the clock protection in sensitive hamlets.

The VCK leader also stressed that the law and order machinery must act with impartiality to restore confidence among the people.

He pointed out that some of the suspects involved in the latest incident were previously accused in the 2023 attack on a school student in the same locality, suggesting a pattern of violence that necessitates a localised and robust security infrastructure. PTI JR KH