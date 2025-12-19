NAPA condemns alleged abduction, forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association on Friday condemned the alleged abduction and forced conversion of three Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh province, calling for their immediate rescue and action against those responsible.

In a statement, the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) said the girls -- Saneha Kolhi, Meena Kolhi and Sanam Meghwar -- were reportedly kidnapped, pressured and converted to Islam within five days.

The association said the incidents highlight the continuing insecurity faced by religious minorities in Pakistan, particularly the Hindus in Sindh.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said such cases show a failure of law and order and human rights protection.

He alleged that minor Hindu girls are often abducted, forcibly converted and married off under pressure, describing it as a serious crime rather than a matter of free choice.

Chahal added that international bodies and human rights organisations have repeatedly raised concerns over forced conversions and marriages of minority girls in Pakistan, but the problem continues.

The NAPA demanded that the Pakistan government immediately rescue the girls, reunite them with their families and take strict action against those involved, including the abductors and clerics.

The association also urged international human rights bodies to closely monitor the situation in Sindh and ensure accountability.

It appealed to the Indian government, the US administration and global agencies to take note of the issue and raise it at international fora. PTI VSD AKY