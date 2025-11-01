NAPA condemns Centre's move to dissolve Panjab University Senate

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association on Saturday condemned the Centre’s move to dissolve the Senate (and Syndicate) of Panjab University, a 59-year­-old governing body, calling it a blatant assault on the rights and autonomy of Punjab and its diaspora.

The attack follows after the Centre restructured Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate via a notification dated October 28, amending the Panjab University Act, 1947, taking effect immediately.

“This decision, timed on Punjab Day, is not only insensitive to the historic significance of the day but is also a direct attack on the democratic governance of one of India's most prestigious institutions,” Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), said.

“The anger and resentment among the Punjabi diaspora globally is real and growing. Punjab's voice is being silenced,” he added.

The association called on the Centre to immediately reverse the decision, reinstate the Senate and Syndicate, and engage in meaningful consultations with all the stakeholders – students, faculty, alumni, and the Punjabi community worldwide.

It also urged the Punjab government and the university leadership to stand firm in defending institutional autonomy and the rights of Punjabis.

“Punjab has always contributed to the nation's agriculture, defence and culture. Yet when it comes to safeguarding Punjab's institutions and identity, the Centre appears to be looking the other way. We will not remain silent,” Chahal said. PTI VSD ARI