NAPA condemns detention of farmers in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Friday strongly condemned the recent detention of "innocent farmers" by the Punjab government following their meeting with three Union ministers in Chandigarh.

The detentions, which came soon after the seventh round of talks between the farmer leaders and the central delegation, sparked widespread outrage, as they reflected a growing disregard for the rights and interests of the farmers – the backbone of the nation's economy, Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of NAPA, said in a statement, terming the treatment of the farmers "unfortunate" and "distressing".

"It is very unfortunate that our governments, both at the state and Union levels, are playing with the interests of the farmers. Instead of supporting them, these arrests sent a clear message that their voices and concerns are being disregarded," Chahal said.

He also accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of playing a central role in undermining the demands of Punjab's farmers.

"NAPA calls on governments at all levels to immediately release the unjustly detained farmers and open a channel for productive discussions prioritising the welfare and well-being of the farming community," Chahal said in the statement. PTI VSD ARI