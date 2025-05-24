NAPA condemns Punjab govt's land acquisition plan

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), a forum of the Punjabi diaspora, on Saturday condemned the Punjab government for its decision to acquire 25,000 acres of prime agricultural land surrounding Ludhiana.

In a statement, NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal called for an immediate reversal of the proposal approved recently by the AAP-led Punjab Cabinet.

"The move to acquire nearly all farmland within a kilometre radius of Ludhiana -- one of Punjab's most fertile regions -- poses a catastrophic threat to the livelihood of farmers," Chahal said in the statement.

The proposed land acquisition will affect more than 150 villages in Ludhiana district, directly impacting approximately 50,000 farming families who have been cultivating these lands for generations, he claimed.

Chahal also accused state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema of influencing the decision.

“The market value of agricultural land in Ludhiana villages ranges from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore per acre. Once their lands are seized, these farmers will have no viable alternatives to sustain their livelihoods. This decision reflects an alarming disconnect between the AAP leadership and the rural backbone of Punjab," Chahal claimed.

NAPA estimates that the total economic impact of the land acquisition process could exceed Rs 2 lakh crore, making it “one of the largest forced land transfers in Punjab's recent history”, the statement said.

"Punjab is already grappling with the consequences of unchecked urbanisation. This large-scale land grab will only deepen the ecological crisis," he claimed.

The association also announced plans to mobilise the global Punjabi diaspora to oppose the land acquisition move through peaceful protests, legal challenges, and international advocacy, as it sought an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the issue, the statement said.