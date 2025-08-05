NAPA condoles Satyapal Malik’s demise, lauds his courageous voice for farmers

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), representing the sentiments of the global Punjabi diaspora, extends its profound respect and heartfelt appreciation to Satyapal Malik, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, for his unwavering stand in defense of farmers' rights and democratic principles.

Malik, who also served as Governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha during his long political career, died at a hospital in New Delhi earlier in the day after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

In an era where truth is often silenced and dissent is targeted, Malik has emerged as a fearless voice who has consistently spoken truth to power.

His candid revelations regarding the plight of farmers, governance failures, and the systemic suppression of civil liberties have not only resonated across India but have also deeply touched Punjabis living abroad who are concerned about the deteriorating democratic fabric of the nation, the NAPA said.

Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of NAPA, stated, "The Punjabi diaspora across North America holds immense regard for Satyapal Malik. His integrity, fearlessness, and commitment to the rights of common citizens, especially the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, and across India, are exemplary.

He has become a beacon of hope for those who believe in the true spirit of India's democracy." Chahal further urged political leaders, civil society, and the media to uphold the values that Malik has tirelessly advocated for.

He emphasised that voices like his must be amplified, not suppressed, in a democratic society.

The Punjabi diaspora worldwide will continue to support those who strive for truth, justice, and the dignity of the Indian farmer, he said.