NAPA demands Punjab govt to withdraw Land Pooling scheme

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Saturday issued a warning to the Punjab government over the "controversial" Land Pooling Scheme.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said that if the government fails to withdraw this "anti-farmer" scheme, it will become extremely difficult to control the rightful landowners, whose livelihoods and ancestral lands are under direct threat.

Chahal emphasised that the Punjab Government must act responsibly and immediately revoke this policy, which has sparked widespread resentment among farmers and landowners across the state.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to blindly follow Arvind Kejriwal and his team, who are consistently pushing policies that are detrimental to Punjab's interests.

"Punjab's unique socio-economic fabric cannot withstand such experimental schemes designed by people who do not understand the ground realities of our state," Chahal said.

"It is high time that the Punjab Government starts taking independent decisions in the larger interest of its people rather than becoming a laboratory for Delhi's political agendas," he added.

NAPA reminded the Punjab government that the farmers of the state have already made countless sacrifices for the nation's food security and deserve respect and fair treatment—not policies that threaten their existence.

The association warned that any attempt to implement the Land Pooling Scheme forcibly would lead to a massive statewide agitation, which could spiral out of control if the genuine concerns of the people are ignored. PTI VSD HIG HIG