NAPA express concern over detentions by US's ICE

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday raised concern over a "significant surge" in detentions by the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement, particularly of immigrants with no criminal background.

The organisation said the sudden rise indicates a shift in federal enforcement priorities and urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to ensure transparency in its detention practices.

Citing data, NAPA said ICE was detaining 59,762 individuals at the end of September, just before the US government shutdown. By November 16, the number had climbed to 65,135. Of these, 47,964 detainees, nearly 74 per cent, had never been convicted of any criminal offence.

NAPA said the figures show a clear departure from ICE's stated focus on individuals posing public-safety or security risks.

The organisation noted that ICE is now holding 5,373 more individuals than before the shutdown, and 97 per cent of these, 5,209, immigrants have no criminal history.

Only 3 per cent of the rise relates to individuals with criminal records, many involving minor traffic offences.

Calling the trend "deeply troubling", NAPA said that the practice contradicts ICE's official priorities and raises questions about due process and humane treatment.

NAPA said they requested DHS to allow the organisation to meet detainees without criminal convictions and review their cases.

It said direct access is essential to assess detention conditions, understand individual circumstances and ensure that civil and human rights are being protected.

The association also urged DHS to release detailed and updated information on the backgrounds and legal status of non-criminal detainees to strengthen transparency and accountability.

The organisation said the detention of thousands of individuals with no criminal past is causing unnecessary hardship to families and communities while straining government resources.

