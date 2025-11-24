NAPA expresses grief over actor Dharmendra's demise

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) expressed sorrow on the demise of legendary Indian film actor Dharmendra on Monday.

"Dharmendra Ji was not only an iconic figure in Indian cinema but also a proud son of Punjab whose humility, warmth, and artistic excellence made him beloved across the world," NAPA said in a statement.

"His cinematic journey of over six decades, with more than 300 films to his credit, symbolised dedication, versatility and unmatched charisma. From timeless classics like 'Sholay' to powerful performances in romantic, action, and emotional roles, Dharmendra Ji carved an unforgettable space in the hearts of millions," the organisation said.

It added that his legacy continues to inspire generations of artists and admirers globally.

On behalf of NAPA, its executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said the actor's demise is an irreplaceable loss to the global Punjabi community and the world of cinema.

"His life will remain a shining example of simplicity, grace, and artistic brilliance. NAPA extends heartfelt condolences to the entire Deol family and prays for strength during this difficult time. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," he said. PTI VSD RUK RUK