NAPA questions purpose of special Assembly sessions in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has expressed serious concern over the Punjab government's repeated decision to convene special sessions of the state Assembly, alleging that resolutions passed during these sittings have failed translate into concrete action or measurable outcomes.

Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of NAPA, on Friday said while legislative discussions and resolutions are a vital part of democratic governance, their true value lies in implementation.

"Unfortunately, not a single resolution passed during these special sessions has reached the stage of actual achievement. The people of Punjab are left asking a simple question: what was the purpose of calling these sessions if they produced no results?" he said.

According to NAPA's assessment, each special assembly session costs the state exchequer approximately Rs 1 crore, including expenses related to security, logistics, staff, travel allowances, and administrative arrangements.

"At a time when Punjab is facing a severe financial crisis, mounting debt, unemployment, and crumbling public services, such expenditure without outcomes is nothing short of irresponsible," Chahal added.

NAPA pointed out that the government repeatedly showcased these sessions as historic and decisive, creating high public expectations. However, months later, there is no visible progress on the resolutions related to governance reforms, public welfare, economic revival, or institutional accountability, it said.

"Passing resolutions for headlines and political optics cannot replace serious governance. Symbolic politics may generate news cycles, but it does not solve people's problems," the statement issued by NAPA said.

The association questioned whether these special sessions were convened for genuine legislative necessity or merely to project political activity.

"If resolutions remain confined to paper, then these sessions become exercises in futility, wasting public money and legislative time," Chahal said.

NAPA urged the Punjab government to present a transparent public report detailing the status of every resolution passed in special sessions so far, including clear timelines for implementation.

It also called for restraint in convening future special sessions unless there is a clear agenda, legal necessity, and commitment to execution. PTI VSD RHL