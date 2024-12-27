NAPA remembers Manmohan Singh for his 'unparalleled contributions' to nation

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his "unparalleled contributions" to the nation and his legacy of integrity, vision, and dedication.

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, late on Thursday. He was 92.

NAPA's Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal described Singh as a towering figure in India’s political and economic landscape and said he was an inspiration for millions globally.

As the architect of India’s economic reforms in the early 1990s and as prime minister from 2004-2014, Singh steered India through critical challenges with his wisdom, humility, and steady leadership, he added.

Advertisment

Chahal noted that Singh earned global respect for his intellect, simplicity, and ability to uphold democratic values even in the most trying times.

His work in strengthening Indo-US relations, fostering economic growth, and championing the welfare of India’s diverse communities has left an indelible mark, he said.

NAPA encourages the Punjabi diaspora to celebrate the achievements of this illustrious son of Punjab and to draw inspiration from his life of service and dedication, he said.

Advertisment

We at NAPA salute Singh's contributions and consider him a beacon of hope and progress for Punjabis and Indians across the globe, Chahal added. PTI VSD ARD ARD