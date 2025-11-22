NAPA slams Centre's move to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of Constitution

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Saturday criticised the Centre's decision to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, saying the move undermines Punjab's historical and constitutional rights over Chandigarh.

NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said the Centre's proposal is "legally questionable" and "deeply insensitive" to Punjab's long-standing claims.

The Centre has proposed to include the Union territory of Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the president to make regulations for the UT and to legislate directly.

The Union government will bring the Bill in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, as per a bulletin of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Chahal said Chandigarh has always been an integral part of Punjab's identity, noting that the city was conceived after the Partition when Punjab lost its historic capital, Lahore, to Pakistan in 1947.

"Chandigarh was designed and built solely to serve as the capital of Punjab. It symbolises the resilience and aspirations of Punjabis who rebuilt their lives after the Partition," he said.

He said the dispute emerged only after the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966, when Punjab was divided and Haryana was created.

Chandigarh was then made a Union territory and a temporary shared capital, with the Centre repeatedly acknowledging that this arrangement was transitional.

Chahal said several commitments by past governments, including the 1970 Indira Gandhi administration and the 1985 Rajiv-Longowal Accord, had clearly affirmed the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

He noted that the 1985 Accord had even set a deadline of January 26, 1986, for the transfer.

"These solemn commitments cannot be ignored or replaced through new constitutional amendments that further centralise authority," he said.

NAPA expressed concern that bringing Chandigarh under Article 240 would give sweeping powers to the President over the Union territory, distancing the city even further from Punjab and potentially disturbing the federal balance.

Chahal said the issue is not merely administrative but "deeply historical, emotional and cultural" for the people of Punjab.

"Chandigarh remains a symbol of Punjab's post-Partition identity. The Centre must honour its commitments and respect Punjab's legitimate rights," he said.

NAPA urged the Union government to reconsider the proposed amendment and initiate dialogue with Punjab's stakeholders.

Chahal said NAPA would continue to highlight the issue on international platforms to ensure Punjab's voice is heard. PTI VSD APL APL