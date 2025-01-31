NAPA urges Centre to grant 'martyr' status to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Friday appealed to the Centre to grant 'martyr' status to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal emphasised the recognition has been long overdue to India's most celebrated revolutionaries, a statement said here on Friday.

"These freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for India's Independence, yet they have not been officially recognised as martyrs by the Government of India. Their unparalleled courage and commitment to the nation must be honoured in the most official capacity," Chahal said, as per the statement.

"...Despite their immense contribution, their sacrifice has not been formally acknowledged with an official martyr designation," he said.

He said NAPA believes that granting them "official Shaheed status" would not only honour their memory but also inspire future generations to uphold the values of patriotism and selfless service to the nation.

"We hope the Government of India will take the necessary steps to grant them this rightful status. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the legacy of these great revolutionaries is preserved and respected," Chahal added.

In his letter, Chahal wrote that the sacrifice of the three freedom fighters remains an eternal inspiration to generations of Indians.

"While these revolutionaries are revered as martyrs in the hearts of millions, it is a matter of great concern that they have not yet been officially designated as such by the Government of India.

"Their valiant fight against British rule and their ultimate sacrifice on March 23, 1931, is a defining moment in our country's history. Official recognition of their martyrdom would be a fitting tribute to their indomitable spirit and commitment to the nation's freedom," he wrote in the letter.

The NAPA continues to advocate for Punjabi and Indian heritage, ensuring that the contributions of freedom fighters and community leaders receive the recognition they deserve, the statement said.