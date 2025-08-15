NAPA urges govt to act on stranded Indians in Spain

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of several Indians, including many from Punjab, who have been stranded in Spain for over six months allegedly due to severe delays in passport renewal and re-issuance at the Indian consulate there.

"Many of these stranded individuals are facing urgent medical needs, family emergencies, and other humanitarian crises, yet they remain trapped in limbo with no clear resolution in sight," NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said in a statement.

Chahal claimed the situation has reached a critical point, with numerous genuine Indian citizens unable to travel, work, or access essential services because their passport applications remain pending without any explanation.

"The inaction and delays are causing irreparable harm to our citizens abroad. We urge the government of India to immediately intervene and direct the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Spain to expedite the issuance of necessary passports to all genuine Indian nationals," Chahal said.

NAPA claimed these delays were not merely an administrative lapse but a humanitarian issue that demanded urgent government attention.

The association has called on the Ministry of External Affairs to set up a fast-track mechanism, ensure proper staffing at the consulate, and establish clear timelines for passport processing so that no Indian abroad suffers due to bureaucratic "inefficiency".

"India has a moral and constitutional responsibility to protect its citizens, no matter where they are in the world. The stranded Indians in Spain deserve immediate relief, dignity, and the ability to return to their families or fulfil their obligations without unnecessary hardship," Chahal claimed. PTI VSD ARI