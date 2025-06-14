NAPA urges immediate reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikhs

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Satnam Singh Chahal, the executive director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), on Saturday appealed to the government of India to immediately reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, enabling Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan, one of the most sacred sites in Sikhism.

Chahal said Pakistan continues to keep its side of the corridor open, allowing pilgrims from around the world to visit the holy shrine.

In contrast, the closure on the Indian side has left millions of Sikhs in the country “disheartened, spiritually disconnected, and deeply disappointed”, Chahal said.

"The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic milestone symbolising peace, interfaith harmony, and the spiritual rights of Sikhs," Chahal said.

“Its continued closure due to political or administrative reasons is not only unjustified but deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the Sikh community. The Indian government must rise above political considerations and prioritise the emotional and religious needs of the Sikh population," he said.

Chahal stressed that reopening the corridor is not merely a logistical matter, but also a sacred obligation to the community.

"Kartarpur Sahib is not just a religious site; it is the spiritual heartbeat of every Sikh. Blocking access to such a sacred place is an affront to our collective faith and identity," he said.

NAPA believes that reopening the corridor would not only uphold religious freedom but also foster goodwill, strengthen cross-border people-to-people ties, and promote regional peace, he said.

"NAPA expresses its sincere hope and confidence that the government of India will take prompt and positive action to restore access to Kartarpur Sahib for Indian Sikh devotees, ensuring they are able to fulfil their religious duties and seek spiritual solace without hindrance," Chahal said.