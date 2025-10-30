NAPA urges Punjab govt to establish a dedicated diaspora department

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has sent a formal letter to the Punjab chief minister urging the state government to establish a dedicated department for diaspora affairs to strengthen engagement with the global Punjabi community.

A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Sanjeev Arora for his consideration and necessary action.

NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said on Saturday that Maharashtra has taken a visionary step by becoming the first Indian state to integrate diaspora outreach into its governance framework through the newly named Department of Protocol and Diaspora Engagement.

This new model aims to bridge the gap between the state government and overseas Indians, aligning their resources and expertise with the state's overall development goals, he said.

Chahal emphasised that Punjab, home to one of the largest and most dynamic overseas communities in the world, must not lag behind.

He said that the Punjabi diaspora has made immense contributions toward the state's progress through investments, philanthropy, and social development initiatives across villages and districts.

Yet, in the absence of a dedicated department, many of these efforts remain uncoordinated and lack official facilitation, Chahal said.

The proposed Punjab Diaspora Department would act as a single-window mechanism for investment facilitation, grievance redressal, property-related issues, cultural promotion, and educational collaborations, he said.

It would also serve to foster continuous communication between NRIs and state departments, building a transparent and structured relationship that benefits both sides, he said.

NAPA said establishing such a department would not only strengthen Punjab's connection with its global citizens but also help channel their collective strength, expertise, and goodwill for the state's economic and social growth.

The move would reflect forward-thinking governance and set a benchmark for other states to emulate, he said.

Chahal said that Punjabis settled across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe have been consistently working for Punjab's welfare and image-building abroad.

Recognising and integrating their contribution through a formal state structure would give them a greater sense of belonging and encourage greater participation in Punjab's future development, he said.

NAPA has appealed to the Punjab Government to give urgent consideration to this proposal, which could mark the beginning of a new era of partnership between the State of Punjab and its Global Punjabi Diaspora.