NAPA urges Punjab govt to protect land rights, address 'rising' crime in state

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The leader of a prominent Punjabi association in North America on Monday urged the Punjab government to introduce a legislation to protect land rights of the locals and address the "rising" number of crime incidents in the state.

Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), called upon the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab to introduce a bill in the Assembly similar to those enacted in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The proposed legislation should prohibit individuals from other states from purchasing land in Punjab to protect the land rights of the local population, Chahal said.

He also emphasised the growing concerns over land ownership by non-residents, highlighting the potential risks to the region's socio-economic fabric.

The NAPA chief also flagged the alleged increase in the number of illegal immigrants living in Punjab, claiming that their presence has led to a spike in criminal activities in certain parts of the state.

"There is an urgent need for the Punjab government to take action and safeguard the interests of the local people. Like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, Punjab should also pass a law restricting outsiders from purchasing land in the state," Chahal said.

"This will not only protect the land rights of our people, but will also help prevent the influx of illegal persons whose presence is contributing to the growing crime rate in the state," he added.

Chahal also urged the AAP government to implement strict scrutiny measures for individuals from other states living in Punjab, particularly those with unclear legal status, to help ensure public safety and law and order. PTI VSD ARI