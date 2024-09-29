NAPA urges UNHRC, Canadian Government to repeal Quebec's Bill 21

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association on Sunday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Canadian Government to take action against the Quebec's Bill 21.

The bill restricts public sector employees from wearing religious symbols that affects people from various religious backgrounds, including Sikh, Muslim and Jewish communities, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA)Satnam Singh Chahal said.

"Bill 21 undermines the fundamental principles of freedom of religion and expression, which are cornerstones of Canadian values," he said in a statement.

The Quebec government is sending a message of exclusion and intolerance by banning religious articles in public spaces, Chahal said.

The bill has faced widespread criticism for its discriminatory nature, sparking protests and legal challenges.

Chahal asked both the UNHRC and the Canadian Government to prioritize human rights and work towards repealing this divisive legislation.

"It is essential that we stand together against policies that promote inequality and division," he added.

NAPA calls for a united front in advocating for the rights of all Canadians to express their religious beliefs without fear of discrimination, he said.

Chahal highlighted the importance of creating inclusive communities where diversity is celebrated rather than suppressed.

"We urge all Canadians to raise their voices in solidarity against this bill and to foster a society where everyone can practice their faith freely," he said.