NAPA welcomes Pakistan's free visa for Sikhs pilgrims from UK, US, Canada; calls for trade via Wagah

Chandigarh: The leader of a prominent Punjabi association in North America welcomed on Saturday the Pakistan government's decision to grant free online visas within 30 minutes of arrival to Sikh community members living in the US, UK and Canada.

Advertisment

North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) executive director Satnam Singh Chahal also urged the Pakistani and the Indian governments to reopen the Wagah border to facilitate cross-border trade.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Sikh pilgrims from the US, UK and Canada would receive free online visas within 30 minutes upon arrival in the country to pay respect at their religious sites.

Naqvi's remarks came as he met a 44-member foreign delegation of Sikh pilgrims in Lahore on Thursday.

Advertisment

Chahal in a statement welcomed the move, referring to the interior minister's remarks, and said it made the visa application process easier.

Urging the Pakistan and the Indian governments to reopen the Wagah border for cross-border trade, he said it would be a step toward mutual economic growth.

The seamless movement of goods would allow traders and businesses from both sides to engage directly, reducing costs associated with longer shipping routes and logistics, he said.

Advertisment

The ability to trade more efficiently across borders can revitalise local industries, generate jobs and directly contribute to the prosperity of millions in both the countries, he added.

Allowing trade through the Wagah border will increase the variety of goods available to consumers, offering them quality products at competitive prices, the prominent Punjabi leader said.

Both India and Pakistan produce unique goods -- from textiles and spices to agricultural produce and machinery -- that have high demand across the borders, he said.

Advertisment

With greater access to each other's markets, the balance of trade can become more equitable, benefiting both countries' economies, he added.